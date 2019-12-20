Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Williams Companies Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.04.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,112,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

