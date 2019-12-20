Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

General Mills stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

