Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ONE Gas in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

