Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Paychex by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 392,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 146,645 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

