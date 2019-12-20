Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) Lifted by Analyst

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Leagold Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$160.65 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMC. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE LMC opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. Leagold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$3.07.

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

