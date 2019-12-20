Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Decreased by Analyst

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

