Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market cap of $309,862.00 and $1,239.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

