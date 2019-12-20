Qbao Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,582.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $303,539.00 and approximately $2,582.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000227 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

