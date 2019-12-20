Qitmeer (HLC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $246.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

