QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $348,784.00 and approximately $349,155.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.