Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.67.

