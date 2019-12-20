Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 159.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NX opened at $18.67 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $617.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $240.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities cut Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,778.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 32,400 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $621,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,644.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

