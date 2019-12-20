Quant (QNT) Price Tops $3.78

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00052490 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $45.60 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00326110 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004044 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013942 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.