Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

