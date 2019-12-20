Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $193,897.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Liqui and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022793 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034983 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003983 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.02653849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,904,347 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

