Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.14 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and $86,659.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be bought for $23.67 or 0.00328407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052379 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

