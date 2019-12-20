QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 24th

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 24th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.