QUINADS Price Up 60.8% This Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $30,679.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00325897 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004057 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013972 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014660 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

