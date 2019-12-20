QUINADS Tops One Day Volume of $15.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 244.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 205.6% higher against the US dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $58,306.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00328407 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

