Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $728.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

