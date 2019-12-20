Radium (RADS) Price Up 7% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00006172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. Radium has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $1,101.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023065 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,907,661 coins and its circulating supply is 3,894,219 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

