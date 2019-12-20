Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,386.00 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,036,304 coins and its circulating supply is 15,213,385 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

