Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Huobi. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $829,966.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007629 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bibox, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.