Rapids (RPD) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $449.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.01218108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,039,339,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,286,757,782 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.