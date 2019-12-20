Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0007

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $638,827.00 and $98,258.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Ethfinex, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bibox, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinrail and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

