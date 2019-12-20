Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, IDCM and Graviex. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $122.88 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,109,800,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, IDCM, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

