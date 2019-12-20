Raymond James Analysts Give Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) a C$16.00 Price Target

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) received a C$16.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.70. 338,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,842. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.33 and a 1-year high of C$14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

