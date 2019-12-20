REAL Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. REAL has a market capitalization of $291,294.00 and approximately $8,803.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

