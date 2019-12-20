RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

