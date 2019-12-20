RealTract Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,720.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 48.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. RealTract has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $41,720.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 67.9% lower against the US dollar. One RealTract token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

