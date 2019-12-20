Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Restoration Hardware (RH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH):

12/10/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $238.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $228.00.

12/6/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Restoration Hardware was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Restoration Hardware was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Restoration Hardware was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Restoration Hardware is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Restoration Hardware was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of RH stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.80. 998,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,462. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.30.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,633,419.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,337 shares in the company, valued at $16,982,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,032,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,288 shares of company stock valued at $87,581,347 over the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

