Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/4/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

11/6/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2019 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/3/2019 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In recent times, Zimmer Biomet witnessed strength in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region as well as in the S.E.T. and Dental businesses. Zimmer Biomet is executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches. In terms of product launch, the strong rollout of ROSA, mymobility and Persona Partial and Cementless are clearly among major achievements. The company ended the quarter on a strong note with better-than-expected results.Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, sales in Americas remained sluggish. Escalating costs and expenses are denting the adjusted operating margin for the company. Adverse currency movements continue to be a concern. Declining dental sales at CER also disappoint.”

NYSE ZBH opened at $148.80 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,991 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

