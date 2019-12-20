Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Correvio Pharma (CORV)

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2019 – Correvio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Correvio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2019 – Correvio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Correvio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Mackie to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.60 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Correvio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Correvio Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CORV stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Correvio Pharma Corp has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

