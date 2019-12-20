Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paramount Group (PGRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2019 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

12/6/2019 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

12/5/2019 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

12/3/2019 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

11/14/2019 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

11/12/2019 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

11/8/2019 – Paramount Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PGRE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 2,095,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 120.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 392,972 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 723,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 114,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 969.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

