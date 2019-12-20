RED Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $451.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. RED has a market capitalization of $200,275.00 and $451.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, RED has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00557711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

