Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:RGM traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.03 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,250,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a market capitalization of $493,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Regency Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.
Regency Mines Company Profile
Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.
