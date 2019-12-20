Remme (REM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Gate.io, IDEX and Tidex. Remme has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $301,691.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.77 or 0.06826680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

