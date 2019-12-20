Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a market cap of $71,203.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.