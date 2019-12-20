Request Price Reaches $0.0112 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $52,183.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, WazirX, DDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Huobi Global, Koinex, COSS, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, CoinPlace, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

