Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

CTAS opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.10. Cintas has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

