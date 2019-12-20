Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.88 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $28,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,927.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

