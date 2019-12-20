Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. "

12/13/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,439. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

