Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT):

12/18/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $102.00.

11/23/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $147.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. 22,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,416. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

