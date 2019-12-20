Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pennon Group (PNN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pennon Group (LON: PNN):

12/19/2019 – Pennon Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 890 ($11.71).

12/16/2019 – Pennon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Pennon Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/5/2019 – Pennon Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 800 ($10.52).

12/5/2019 – Pennon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/4/2019 – Pennon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Pennon Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

11/27/2019 – Pennon Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Pennon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/12/2019 – Pennon Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 950 ($12.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PNN opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 925.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 808.07. Pennon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,015 ($13.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

