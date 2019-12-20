Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE:AX opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

