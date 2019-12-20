Research Analysts Set Expectations for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

