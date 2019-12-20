Research Analysts Set Expectations for WPX Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $13.07 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $794,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

