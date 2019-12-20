Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (ACH, ALRN, ASBFY, ASGN, MITO, NVDA, TOPS, XGN, XOG, YARIY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 20th:

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Corp of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.