Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (ASR, ATTO, BLMN, BOOM, BPMC, CHL, CLPR, CVBF, CX, DCPH)

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $77.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $43.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bradesco Corretora currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

