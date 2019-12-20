Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AXA (CS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AXA (EPA: CS) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2019 – AXA was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – AXA was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – AXA was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – AXA was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – AXA was given a new €24.30 ($28.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – AXA was given a new €26.90 ($31.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – AXA was given a new €24.30 ($28.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – AXA was given a new €26.90 ($31.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CS traded up €0.27 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting €25.31 ($29.42). 6,402,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.28. Axa SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

